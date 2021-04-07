Record high temperatures tied in NE Ohio today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As forecast by the 19 First Alert Weather team, a few local climate sites did tie record high temperatures today.
Akron-Canton Regional Airport reached 82 degrees this afternoon, which ties the record high temperature for today’s date, set in 1929.
Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport also tied the record high temperature today, recording a high temperature of 82 degrees.
This record was set in 1921.
Lastly, Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport reported a high temperature of 81 degrees this afternoon, tying the record high temperature for the day, set in 2010.
At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, they fell short of the record high temperature today, reaching “just” 79 degrees at 2:44 PM.
The record high temperature for today’s date in Cleveland is 83 degrees.
This is a very old, and difficult to tie or break, record.
It was set in 1893.
We may see more record high temperatures on Thursday, including in the Cleveland area.
