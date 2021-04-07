2021′s virtual Cleveland International Film Festival starts today

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Good news if you’ve missed the feeling of watching a good movie with other people (even if it’s virtual).
Cleveland International Film Festival, which is being called “CIFF45 Streams” this year, starts tonight at 7 p.m. with a live streaming of the film “Together Together.” Tickets are $25 and include a question and answer session with the film’s director, Nikole Beckwith.
After a cancellation in 2020, the annual event will take place entirely virtually this year through April 20.
On demand streaming for the festival begins Thursday at 11 a.m.
This year’s lineup includes 116 feature films and 182 short films. You can view the full lineup of films here. Most online stream tickets are $10. There are also film packages available.
You can check CIFF’s website for the latest program updates throughout the festival.
In addition to the hundreds of films being offered, CIFF45 Streams will include filmmaker conversations and live Q&As, audience voting, filmmaker awards, the annual Challenge Match, podcast episodes, and merchandise, as well as audience engagement activities and events.
