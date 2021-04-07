Save Lives Act allows veterans, their caregivers spouses to get COVID-19 vaccine easier

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new law called the Save Lives Act is helping veterans, their caregivers, and their spouses get the COVID-19 shots.
Delores Schrock is the wife of a veteran who was able to get vaccinated. She said the best part about getting vaccinated is “not to be worried about catching anything really from anybody else.”
Kristen Parker is chief of communications and external affairs at the VA. She told 19 News how happy she is about this new opportunity for veterans and their loved ones.
“Really excited, I mean being able to care for our nation is an exceptional mission,” she said.
But it hasn’t been easy. The deadly pandemic also put a strain on the veteran community.
Before the Save Lives Act became a law, the VA could only vaccinate veterans that were eligible for care and employees that work there.
“Being able to now extend that when it comes to such an important topic, to the spouses and caregivers, is huge,” Parker added.
Appointments are required for vaccination, so make sure you call ahead even though slots are open.
To sum it all up, It was a trying year filled with emotional setbacks for veterans and their families, but this new law, Schrock said is going to put a smile on many people’s faces.
“I just appreciate the veterans going ahead and doing my shot today because I was having trouble getting registered in six different places,” she said.
