Walgreens says it’s ready to help Northeast Ohioans get their COVID-19 vaccine; Here’s how

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Walgreens pharmacies want everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine to know that they’re ready to help them get it — without the hassles.
“We have identified the socially vulnerable and medically under-served communities,” said Dr. Kevin Ban, chief medical officer for Walgreens.
Ban said every obstacle is being knocked down making it easy to get a COVID-19 vaccination at a Walgreens near you.
Signing up is simple, he said.
Go on the Walgreens website or download the My Walgreens app on your phone.
You may also call 1-800-Walgreens.
Ban added that staff is ready to answer any question you may have about the vaccination process if you on the fence about your decision.
“We began doing off-site clinics in churches and civic centers,” he said. “We have pharmacists who call people directly who live in those communities.”
If transportation to get your vaccine is a challenge, then Walgreens insists it has a solution for you.
“We have a new partnership with Uber to make sure that transportation isn’t a problem,” Ban said. “We’re doing everything that we can to help support people who live in these socially vulnerable communities.”
In the end, Walgreens said the plan announced Tuesday is being taken to make sure minorities and people who may not have direct access to information are able to take this opportunity and protect themselves.
