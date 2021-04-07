As weather warms, Kent Fire Department warns of dangers to kayakers

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - As this week’s warm weather encourages many people to get outside, the Kent Fire Department is warning kayakers of the dangers of strainers.
A strainer is an object or group of objects in a river that allows water, but not sold objects, to pass through it.
Strainers can be natural (made up of trees, branches, etc) or man made. They trap solid objects underwater and pose a serious danger to kayakers.
Last September, the fire department shared pictures of a bent and dented kayak that fell victim to a strainer; luckily, the person onboard was able to make it to shore safely.
The fire department encourages people to scout their river route and try to get themselves on top of any strainer they find themselves trapped in.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.