36-year-old man stabbed during argument at Mansfield YMCA, police say

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - An argument led to a man being stabbed at the YMCA on Tuesday afternoon, according to Mansfield Police.
Police said officers responded to the call at approximately 12:19 p.m. to the 750 Scholl Road location.
When officers arrived, they were told that the subjects started arguing inside, went outside, and continued arguing near the entrance, according to police.
While they were arguing outside, a 36-year-old man was stabbed at least once, police said.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, but did not confirm his condition.
According to police, officers detained a 21-year-old man believed to be involved in the altercation.
Police called this an “isolated incident” with the initial investigation findings showing this incident stemmed from an online argument.
Call Mayor Crimes Det. Perry at 419-755-9730 if you have any tips on this case.
