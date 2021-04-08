Akron police chief shares details in investigation surrounding officer’s use of force

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The acting chief of the Akron Police Department is expected to discuss the findings from a use of force investigation.
Remarks from acting Police Chief Mike Caprez, are scheduled for 2 p.m.
The department announced earlier this week that an Akron police officer voluntarily resigned in March following an investigation into alleged use of force during a Feb. 7 incident.
According to Akron police, officers were called to a home and arrested a mal for domestic violence and resisting arrest.
It was later alleged that the now-resigned officer use a tactic during the arrest that required further investigation.
Police said body camera video would be released once the investigation is complete.
This story will be updated.
