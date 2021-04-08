Cleveland police seize guns, drugs, cash from West side home

Cleveland police seize guns, drugs, cash from West side home
(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Bingel | April 8, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 11:08 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland police SWAT team, K-9′s and the First District Vice Unit executed a search warrant at a home on W. 98th Street Wednesday following an “extensive” narcotics investigation.

According to Cleveland police, the officers confiscated three guns, drugs, a large sum of cash and a vehicle.

“You may not see the Vice Unit detectives conducting investigations, but rest assured they are working hard to keep our neighborhoods safe,” posted Cleveland police in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.