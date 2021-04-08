Council approves funds for renovating Cleveland’s fire stations to better accommodate mixed-gender crews

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland council members approved legislation reserving nearly $1 million to renovate the city’s fire stations to better accommodate mixed-gender crews.
When Cleveland’s stations were first designed, accommodations were originally made for all-male fire-fighting crews.
The $830,000 will go towards providing separated sleeping quarters, as well as showering and toileting facilities for women.
Fire Station 11 on Broadway Avenue has served as a pilot facility for renovations. Walls and doors were installed to convert sleeping areas into individual rooms.
The renovation project will begin this year and continue into 2025.
