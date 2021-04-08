Euclid reaches settlement with 2 men assaulted by officer

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Euclid has reached a $450,000 settlement with Richard Hubbard and Yolimar Tirado.
Euclid Police Officer Michael Amiott was caught on video assaulting the men in 2017.
Hubbard and Tirado were pulled over for traffic violations.
“This settlement represents some hard-won justice for Richard Hubbard and Yolimar Tirado. Now they can move towards closure. Thankfully Richard didn’t die and he wasn’t permanently injured. In this respect, Euclid dodged a bullet with Richard’s case. The City of Euclid and cities across this country need to look take a long, hard look at the culture inside their police departments and hopefully learn from this awful episode,” said Attorney Paul Cristallo.
Amiott was terminated from the Euclid Police Department, but an arbitrator ruled in October 2018 he could rejoin the force.
In August 2019, Amiott was charged with two counts of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights.
Amiott has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges and will be back in Euclid Municipal Court on May 14 for a hearing.
Euclid Police issued this statement in August 2019:
“We are aware the Special Prosecutor initiated misdemeanor criminal charges against Patrolman Amiott for the incident that occurred with Richard Hubbard in August of 2017. In light of the charges, Patrolman Amiott is being assigned to administrative duties during the pendency of the matter.”
The Euclid Fraternal Order of Police issued this statement in August 2019:
"The Euclid FOP is greatly disheartened by Mr. Vitantonio's decision, which comes after two years of analyzing a series of events that took only second to unfold. Officer Amiott was attempting to effect a lawful arrest and the suspect resisted. Officer Amoitt, who was injured in the encounter, took the measures that he reasonable believed to be necessary to effect the arrest and protect himself from further harm."
19 News has reached out to Euclid city officials for comment on the lawsuit.
