Fire department battles blaze at Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron home caught fire early Thursday morning, and luckily, the residents made it out safely.
The fire department said two adults, three children and a cat escaped the home before crews arrived,
The blaze occurred around 7:15 a.m. at a home on the 900 block of Idaho Avenue near Kenmore Boulevard, according to a release from Akron Fire Department.
Fire crews worked to extinguish flames on the right side of the home, including the walls and eaves, according to the release.
Red Cross was contacted for the family, the fire department said.
Officials did not release the cause of the fire.
