Group of Democratic legislators call for repeal of Ohio’s newly-enacted ‘Stand Your Ground’ law

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Ohio legislators are publicly calling for the repeal of the new “Stand Your Ground” law.
State Rep. Tavia Galonski, of Akron, is asking Ohio lawmakers to repeal Senate Bill 175, which includes the no duty to retreat law, because she suspects that deadly confrontations will become more common.
“I have spent a number of years talking to Ohioans about harmful Republican policies that increase violence. Enough is enough,” said Rep. Galonski. “It was wrong for the governor to sign the ‘kill at will’ bill, which removed the duty to retreat safely. For that reason and many others, I have signed onto support HB 38.”
Democratic-sponsored legislation, introduced as House Bill 38, would repeal the new law, according to Rep. Galonski.
“We owe it to everyone in the state, even more so to those who are disproportionately killed by these policies, to repeal this legislation and work toward a society that won’t promote gun violence as a solution for resolving a conflict,” said Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, of Youngstown.
Senate Bill 175, which permits the use of deadly force by individuals who believe their lives are endangered, passed in December 2020 and was signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The Stand Your Ground bill went into law on April 6.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.