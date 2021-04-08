7 injured, 1 missing after explosion at Columbus paint factory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - At least seven people were injured early Thursday morning in an explosion and fire at a paint factory in Columbus.
The fire department said crews responded just after midnight to a second alarm fire at Yenkin-Majestic Paints, located at 1920 Leonard Ave.
Fire crews rescued two trapped employees from the building, according to a Facebook post made by Columbus Division of Fire. They are hospitalized with critical injuries.
When crews arrived on scene, employees were fleeing the building to escape the fire, according to the post.
The fire department said one person remains lost. Search and rescue efforts continue.
Five employees that escaped are recovering from their injuries in local hospitals, the fire department said.
The fire is now contained, according to the post.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
