Kent State among colleges to vaccinate students before they head home for summer break

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine challenged colleges all over the state to vaccinate as many students as possible before sending them home for the summer.
Kent State University is putting their all into this as they try to vaccinate nearly 5,000 students with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“There’s so many people who don’t have access to it that need it, and I can be another number that can better the world,” said senior Olivia Heaton.
Heaton is one of the 700 students that signed up for day one of the mass vaccination site at the ice arena on the campus of Kent State University.
But the task of vaccinating thousands may be hard for the university to do, with Friday marked as the last day of classes.
“My home town is really small. I don’t think everyone really believes in the coronavirus, so it’s disappointing” said Heaton.
But Heaton believes she has a better chance staying healthy at home now that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in her arm and social distancing is heavy on her mind.
“It has definitely been hectic, but honestly, not as bad as I expected,” said Brittney Davis.
That’s how Davis described her first year at Kent State. She said getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on campus is a game changer because it’s a one-and-done shot.
“Otherwise, I would have had to come back here and I live five hours away, so that wasn’t really a part of the plan” said Davis.
Both Heaton and Davis are leaving campus feeling proud to wear the band aids on their arms, doing it for the greater good.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.