Man last seen in stolen wheelchair labeled person of interest in several Stow thefts

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - A man labeled as a person of interest in recent thefts from Stow businesses has police urging the community to come forward and identify him.
Stow police said he was last seen heading eastbound on Graham Road from Fishcreek Road in a stolen wheelchair.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by police:
Call police at 330-689-5700 and reference case #21-5041 if you recognize him or have any other information that can help investigators.
