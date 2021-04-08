Mentor police arrest man who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Mentor man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly robbing a gas station at gunpoint.
Mentor police said Derek Bryner walked into the Sunoco in the 8900 block of Mentor Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday and told the clerk he had a gun in his coat pocket.
After stealing cash, police said Bryner drove away in a silver Volkswagen sedan.
A short time later, an officer spotted the vehicle pulling into a parking lot in the 8500 block of Mentor Avenue and took Bryner into custody.
Bryner pleaded not guilty in Mentor Municipal Court Thursday to robbery and possession of criminal tools.
