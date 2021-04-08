Northeast Ohio weather: Record heat this afternoon; storms move in by the evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds will increase over the course of the day, but not before temperatures soar into the lower 80s.
We may very well see multiple record high temperatures in NE Ohio today, just like we did yesterday.
Hit or miss storms will begin to develop west of Cleveland by 2:00 PM or so.
The areas most favored for development initially will be west of Lorain County, and especially west of I-71.
The storms will slowly progress east through the evening.
The peak window for storms in Cleveland and Akron will be after 5:00 PM.
Some storms may produce strong, gusty winds and heavy rain.
The flash flood threat is quite low due to very dry ground.
The storms will slowly wind down through the overnight hours, after 2:00 AM.
Tomorrow will be yet another beautiful day, but we may begin the day with quite a bit of cloud cover.
Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees on Friday.
A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out over the course of the day.
