Northeast Ohio Weather: Record heat today then storms arrive this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I’m seeing record high temperatures today. All we need is 80 degrees in Cleveland to tie and I’m forecasting 83 degrees. Clouds on the increase and it turns windy this afternoon. A southeast wind increasing to 15-25 mph. This will prevent a lake breeze from developing. Area of low pressure is over Missouri this morning. This storm remains well west of Ohio. A front associated with this storm will come close enough, however, to trigger showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight. We will be monitoring the storm threat. Afternoon temperatures surge to 80 degrees or better area wide. A true summer feel. Showers and storms in the area tonight. We only dip into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. I kept Friday dry. It’ll be windy with afternoon temperatures well in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Here comes another system Saturday. More showers and storms around, especially in the afternoon and evening. Saturday afternoon will still be near 80 degrees.