Playhouse Square announces KeyBank Broadway Series shows to hit stages this fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Playhouse Square announced the shows that will hit their historic stages this fall as part of the KeyBank Broadway Series.
In-person audiences will be able to enjoy The Prom, Pretty Woman: The Musical, To Kill A Mockingbird, Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations, and Disney’s Frozen.
“Our audiences have been so patient and supportive over the last year. I cannot wait to welcome them back,” said Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci. “There is nothing like the energy that buzzes through our district when a show is on stage – the smiles, the conversations, the lights. Human beings are meant to gather together, and it is invigorating to get ready for that to start happening again!”
Season tickets are available at 216-241-6000 or online. Season ticket plans range from $80 to $515 per seat. Monthly payment plans are available.
Playhouse Square also announce a new streaming series called “Buzzcast” that will launch in late April on playhousesquare.org.
