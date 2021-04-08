Will Cleveland break a heat record Thursday?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday brings high temperatures and a storm threat.
We are expected to break a heat record today. Jeff is forecasting 83 degrees in Cleveland. (The record high is 80.)
The 19 News Weather Team is tracking a storm headed to Northeast Ohio. The latest data points to showers and thunder this afternoon and night. We’ll update you if that changes.
Jamie has details on an upcoming ramp closure.
No major delays or crashes this morning.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.