Some Northeast Ohio parents receive refund after Easter ‘Eggate’ controversy

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Some parents are getting refunds after not receiving eggs that were supposed to be delivered to their homes Easter morning.
19 News spoke with a woman who says she met with the woman at the center of “Eggate” to get her refund Wednesday afternoon.
Stacy Conway says she paid $25 for 50 eggs for Easter morning but they were never delivered.
“I was one of the parents highly upset, I mean I even texted her saying I’m going to go to news channels, I’m going to go to the police -- I want a refund, I want answers,” Conway said.
Conway says she went to North Olmsted Police with proof of her paid order and text exchanges with the woman and filed a report. Police then put her in contact with the woman who met her at the police station.
“She says she’s done this for years and she just doesn’t know what happened this year. It just kind of got a little out of hand, she’s not putting blame on anybody,” said Conway.
Dozens of viewers across Northeast Ohio reached out to 19 News this week, saying they never received their egg orders and hadn’t heard from the woman.
“She just handled it, apologized, gave me my money and there were a couple of other people that came in after me that got their money back as well,” Conway added.
Several police departments, including North Royalton and Westlake, tell 19 News they’re investigating after receiving several complaints.
Conway says the woman told her she’s received death threats.
“I get you don’t mess with kids, I mean that’s what I was upset about it’s like mama bear comes out, but she’s a mom too and you shouldn’t wish death on somebody. There’s blame on us parents, that we’re lazy, that we should not have done this and it’s like you’re trying to help a small business out,” Conway explained.
Conway hopes other families can get a refund, although she admits each police department may handle it differently.
Many parents in Parma are hosting an Easter egg hunt re-do at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday from 2- 4 p.m. Masks are required.
