Third and final bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A nest at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake is now home to three bald eagle babies and their parents.
The third and final egg hatched Thursday morning.
Stars and Stripes, the love birds who call this nest home, met their youngest eaglet at 6:23 a.m.
The first egg hatched Sunday and another hatched Monday.
The school placed a 360-degree angle camera at the nest so eagle enthusiasts can become 24/7 bird watchers through a livestream on YouTube.
You can watch these parents around the clock as they prepare for the arrival of their hatchlings on the Eagle Cam.
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the bald eagle typically is found near sizable bodies of water, such as the marshy regions near Lake Erie.
A pair of eagles tend to build a nest between October and early December. Then, the female eagle lays one to three eggs in mid-February to late March, which usually incubate for 35 days before hatching.
