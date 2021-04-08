Woman killed after getting trapped underneath trike motorcycle in Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman riding in the back of a trike is dead after she was ejected and trapped underneath in a Tuesday evening crash, according to Mansfield Police.
Police said officers responded to the crash at 6:41 p.m. at North Lake Park in the 270 block of Rae Avenue.
A 63-year-old man was driving a 1985 Honda trike motorcycle lost control after he turned his head to talk to his 57-year-old passenger, police said.
The trike went off the road, struck a pole, and partially ejected the passenger, causing her to be trapped momentarily under the trike, according to police.
She was briefly treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital where she later died, according to police.
Police identified her as Robin Bertoch.
The condition of the driver is unknown.
According to police, there was no indication on scene that speeding, alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.
If you witnessed the crash and were not interviewed at the scene, call Mansfield Police at 419-755-9724 and ask to speak to Sgt. Toneli Webb or a shift supervisor.
