AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Infant and toddler boys abducted from Jackson Township hotel found safe

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township Police canceled the Amber Alert for two boys who were abducted from a hotel by a 27-year-old man on Friday after the children were found safe.
Police said the incident happened at 4631 Everhard Road NW at 5:50 p.m.
The Amber Alert was canceled around 7:15 p.m.
The first child is 2-year-old Carter Parker, who is 3′11″ tall, 33 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes, according to police.
Police said the second is an infant named Kobe Parker, who is 1′10″ tall, 26 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.
It is unknown what the boys were wearing.
Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Zachary Dean Parker, who is 5′9″ tall, 170 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark clothing.
The suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous, according to police.
According to police, the suspect was last seen getting into a purple Ford Explorer with an unknown plate number.
