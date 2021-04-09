Arraignment for Michigan man who allegedly told Perry Nuclear Power Plant security officials he had a bomb

NORTH PERRY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 33-year-old Adrian, Michigan man accused of driving onto the Perry Nuclear Power Plant property and telling security he had a bomb, will be arraigned in Painesville Municipal Court Friday morning.
Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said Michael Fogelsong had driven a pick-up truck, which was pulling an enclosed trailer.
Fogelsong allegedly pulled up to the entrance of the facility at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday.
When confronted by security, the sheriff said Fogelsong told officials he had a bomb in the trailer and refused to leave.
Lake County Sheriff deputies, the Lake County Bomb Squad and agents with the Painesville Branch of the FBI responded to the plant.
Lake County Bomb Squad officers then checked the trailer and determined it did not contain any dangerous material.
Fogelsong is charged with making false alarms and aggravated trespass. The sheriff said additional charges are possible.
Leonbruno added this does appear to be an isolated incident.
Perry Nuclear Power Plant is located at 10 Center Road in North Perry Village.
