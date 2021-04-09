2 arrested after slew of burglaries, attempted break-ins in Medina, police say

BURGLARS ARRESTED In the late evening hours of March 31, 2021, Officers responded to the 900 block of Brandywine Drive for several calls reporting males on the caller’s back porches attempting to gain entry into their residence. Officers saturated the area but were unable to locate the suspects. Several of the homeowners had captured camera footage of the suspects on their property. Upon reviewing the video footage, Officer Derek Crooks recognized the two individuals as Justin Cain and a known male juvenile. Medina Police Detectives applied for and were issued a search warrant for Cain’s residence on Fairfax Drive. Upon executing the search warrant, detectives located and seized the clothing Cain was wearing during the break-ins. Cain was not at the residence during the search warrant; however, he was taken into custody by Medina Police Detectives in Brunswick Hills later in the day. Cain was interviewed by detectives and admitted to his part in the burglary and attempted burglaries. Justin Cain is charged with burglary, a felony of the second degree. He is currently incarcerated at the Medina County Jail. Cain’s juvenile accomplice will be charged through juvenile court. Additional charges against Cain are expected once the case is presented to the Grand Jury. If you reside in the area of Brandywine Drive and experienced theft from your vehicle or an attempted break-in of your residence on March 31st, please contact Medina Police Department at 330-725-7777 to file a report.