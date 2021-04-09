2 arrested after slew of burglaries, attempted break-ins in Medina, police say

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina police are urging victims of burglary to report attempted break-ins or stolen items after the area of Brandywine Drive was targeted by thieves.
Two people were arrested and are facing charges in connection to the burglaries, police said.
The department’s investigation began after several calls came in March 31 reporting people on back porches near the 900 block of Brandywine Drive, according to a Medina Police Department Facebook post.
Police responded to the area, the post said, but officers couldn’t find the suspects.
Luckily, several victims provided police with security camera footage that captured the incidents.
Officer Derek Crooks of Medina Police Department watched the videos and happened to recognize both people, according to the post.
Police determined the suspects were Justin Cain and a male juvenile that police didn’t identify.
Police said Cain admitted to his role in the burglaries during questioning. He is currently in Medina County Jail.
The boy will be charged in juvenile court, according to the post.
Call MPD at 330-725-7777 if you live near Brandywine Drive and experienced a theft or attempted break-in on March 31.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.