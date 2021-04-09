City of Cleveland official charged with 5 counts of rape, other sex crimes faces judge for arraignment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 35-year-old International Affairs Coordinator for the city of Cleveland will be arraigned Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Alexander Lackey has been indicted on five counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery and one count of domestic violence.
A spokesperson with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office said Cleveland police officers were called out to Lackey’s home on Jan. 6 for a domestic violence incident involving a 19-year-old woman.
The 19-year-old was treated at a local hospital for her injuries and police charged Lackey with domestic violence, according to investigators.
Officers with the Cleveland Police Department’s Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit conducted a follow-up investigation and said Lackey had also sexually assaulted the victim multiple times at his home between October 2018 and December 2020.
This story will be updated.
