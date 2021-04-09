Cleveland man found dead inside his apartment on E. 185th Street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man was found shot to death inside his apartment on E. 185th Street Thursday.
Cleveland police said officers were called out to the apartment in the 600 block of E. 185th Street around 6:35 p.m. for a shooting victim.
EMS arrived on the scene first and began treating the victim for multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.
There are no arrests and the victim’s name has not been released.
