Cleveland Metropolitan School District reaches new contract agreement with Cleveland Teachers Union

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Teachers Union and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirmed on Thursday that they have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract that satisfies both sides.
It will be effective July 1 if it is approved by members and the Board of Education.
The CTU and CMSD began negotiating in January.
“I am eager to present this contract to our members, said Cleveland Teachers Union President Shari Obrenski. “This contract focuses on the classroom and the needs of both our students and educators. Our working conditions are our student’s learning conditions.”
CMSD’s CEO Eric Gordon agreed, saying, “This contract allows the district to fully implement the commitments made to residents and voters when they passed Issue 68 last November”, Gordon said. “It also enables the District and our educators to fully respond to the needs of our students and community over the next three years as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
