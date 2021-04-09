Cleveland protesters say Father’s Lives Matter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s a rarity when it comes to single-parent homes.
Dad’s the single parent.
And it could stem from the treatment they get in the family court system.
One local group calling itself “Father’s Lives Matter” is trying to change that narrative, and Jennifer Hamlet thinks the system has the wrong impression on a father’s presence and value.
I do believe that this institution is designed to keep our Father’s out of our children’s lives”, says Hamlet.
Others here share Jennifer’s views. Joe Jones, for one, is passionate about the crusade of the “Father Lives Matters” movement.
“This demonstration today is about families who became victims of child abuse awareness. We believe if many of these children would not have been removed or killed a short time later, some children got illegally moved. That shouldn’t have been removed at all. We don’t want them retrained. We want DCFS used as a case of emergency type thing”, said Jones.
It’s that motivation alone that captured the attention of many. While their voices were heard, it didn’t cause much of a commotion because no one on the inside responded to their peaceful protest.
“We demand that the people who are making these decisions listen to us and what we want,” says Jones.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.