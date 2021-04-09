Euclid: Road closed due to crash, cargo spill

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police are warning drivers about a road closure due to a crash and cargo spill.
The southbound lane of the railroad underpass near E 200th Street and St. Clair Avenue is closed, according to police.
The road will remain closed for several hours while the area is cleaned up.
Police said, “the liquid is not toxic and does not pose any danger to the public,” but did not identify the type of liquid.
Police ask that drivers use the E. 222nd Street during the closure.
