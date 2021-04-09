Florida sex offender arrested in Sandusky by U.S. Federal Marshals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the Sandusky Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 49-year-old sex offender Curtis Young on East Market Street in Sandusky, OH., Friday.
Young is charged with failing to register as a sex offender. Young, a resident of Florida, was found to be living in Sandusky, OH, and did not registered as a sex offender with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, according to the press release from the Federal Marshal’s office.
Young was charged in December of 2020 with violating the Florida State Sex Offender Registry, and a warrant for his arrest was issued in Polk County, Florida. He has been on the run ever since, officials said.
Friday, the Marshal Service, Sandusky PD, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office contacted Young and attempted to arrest him at an apartment on E. Market St. Young fled police, running out the back door but was shortly arrested by officers.
Young was transported to the Lucas County Jail, where he will await court proceedings in Federal District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.
