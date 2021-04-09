George Floyd’s aunt and uncle to visit Tri-C for event exploring impact of his death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College will welcome Angela Harrelson and Selwyn Jones, aunt and uncle of George Floyd, for an free event in May.
The virtual event is happening from noon to 1 p.m. May 6. It’s called “The Legacy of George Floyd.”
Click here to register.
Harrelson and Jones have traveled around the country since Floyd’s death to host conversations about social justice issues, according to a press release from Tri-C.
The event seeks to “examine [Floyd’s] legacy and the racial justice movement that grew from his death,” the release said.
Nyle Fort, minister, activist and scholar, is moderating the event.
Stand for Racial Justice is sponsoring the event.
