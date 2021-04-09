Cuyahoga County executive says he’s disappointed that more underserved residents did not use mass vaccination site

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s top health leaders, including Executive Armond Budish and Commissioner Terry Allan, held a briefing on Friday afternoon regarding the region’s progress in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine.
Now that the first round of Pfizer shots have been administered at Cleveland’s mass vaccination site at the Wolstein Center, Budish expressed dismay that more residents of underserved communities did not take advantage of the clinic.
“It’s a little disappointing,” Budish stressed.
Statistics provided by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health show that white residents make up more than 75% of the people who have received the vaccine at the Wolstein Center, while only 9% of recipients are Black.
Budish spoke with 19 News directly on Friday afternoon about the discrepancies.
Cuyahoga County ranks No. 8 across Ohio for the highest number of new cases reported over the last week.
