Immersive exhibit featuring Vincent van Gogh’s artwork extends stay in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An immersive and multisensory art event highlighting the works of Vincent van Gogh is staying in Northeast Ohio for a couple more months due to popular demand.

The display for the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit uses technology that allows the visitor to walk through large-scale projections of his iconic post-Impressionist artwork as part of the experience.

“You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings.”

The exhibit opened to the public in September at the newly branded Lighthouse ArtSpace Cleveland on 850 East 72nd Street.

It was originally set to close in January, but it will now run through March 6, 2022.

As of Dec. 2, the Cleveland engagement alone has sold over 175,000 tickets, according to Lighthouse Immersive.

“Internationally, the tour has sold over four million tickets, securing its place as one of the most sought-after attraction on the continent,” Lighthouse Immersive said. “To give some perspective of its immense popularity, the North American tour of Immersive Van Gogh sold more tickets than musical-legend Taylor Swift’s 2018 world tour.”

“Cleveland has the most devoted fans of the arts throughout the country. After bringing theatricals here for many years, we knew that Cleveland had to be one of our first cities for this groundbreaking exhibit. But even our greatest expectations have been completely surpassed. Originally, we planned on being open through the month of December – and we’re now here until March! We hope to make Lighthouse ArtSpace Cleveland our home for many years to come, as we plan to bring many other exhibitions and events to this incredible city” says Lighthouse Immersive Producer, Corey Ross.

“Since we’ve first opened, we have added many new programs that the community has embraced. We’re especially proud of the Artist In Residence Program we’ve established at the Cleveland exhibit. Being able watch these talented artists from Northeast Ohio create their art in front of our guests’ eyes, is something we’re thrilled to also showcase. We may even discover the next Van Gogh right here in Cleveland! We also launched our Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga and we even offer romantic Date Night packages. Our stunning VIP Lounge has become a guest favorite. After visiting the exhibit, many guests enjoy relaxing with friends over drinks, and even going back into the gallery to experience the exhibit all over again,” added Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky.

COVID-19 safety measures are implemented during the event.

Tickets for the extended dates are available now.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.