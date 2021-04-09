$1M bond set for Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s employee accused of killing coworker

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s employee who allegedly shot and killed a coworker, pleaded not guilty in Stow Municipal Court Friday.
Cuyahoga Falls Police Sgt. Dan Randall said Christopher Riddick, 34, of Akron, confronted another employee in the restaurant in the 400 block of Howe Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and shot him in the chest.
Riddick then allegedly fled the restaurant on foot, but was arrested a short time later in the area.
EMS rushed the victim, Shawn Fann, 30, of Akron, to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released a motive.
Riddick is charged with aggravated murder and police said additional charges are possible.
He is being held on a $1 million bond at the Summit County Jail.
McDonald’s Corporation released the following statement about the incident:
“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our incredible team member as a result of this senseless and tragic incident. Our thoughts are with our employee’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. We are in the process of offering our employees counseling and any other support they may need at this time and are working with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”
