Northeast Ohio schools join push to vaccinate eligible students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For weeks, people have been traveling to get their vaccinations.
“Initially, when people wanted vaccinations, often times, they had to travel. I know that was the case with my own parents,” said Daryl Kubilus.
Kubilus is the superintendent of Cloverleaf Schools and jumped at the opportunity to host a mass vaccine site at the high school.
Vaccines will go into arms on Saturday, just in time, as the governor pushes school systems to work with their local health departments to get their eligible students vaccinated.
“I talked to some students themselves who expressed gratitude. ‘We signed up right away, Dr. Kubilus,’ is what they told me,” said the superintendent.
They’re hoping to give out around 700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and hopefully a good number of those are heading to younger adults, as data shows that variants of the coronavirus are hitting them hard.
“This is an additional strategy and an effort for our students to obtain some normalcy in their lives,” said Kubilus. “and I think the first and biggest step is just making it accessible right here in their own school”.
Remember, anyone under 18 must have an adult with them while getting vaccinated.
