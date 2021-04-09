Northeast Ohio weather: Record heat in the forecast this weekend; rain returns Saturday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After record-breaking heat on Thursday and a beautiful, unseasonably warm day today, more record highs are possible on Saturday.
Highs will soar into the low to mid 80s on Saturday afternoon.
All of our local climate sites currently have record highs in the low 80s for tomorrow’s date.
Along with the Summer-like warmth will come the opportunity for scattered showers and storms after 5:00 PM.
These will begin in our western counties and will move east across the area during the evening hours.
Some storms may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail.
Storms will end by Sunday morning, giving way to a cooler ending to the weekend.
Sunday’s highs will only be in the low 60s.
Technically, that’s still a little bit above average for this time of the year.
A few showers are possible on Sunday afternoon.
