Northeast Ohio Weather: Timing out the rain chances this weekend; potential for a record high Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Other than a stray shower or storm it will be dry today. I went with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Afternoon temperatures well in the 70s to around 80 degrees. No lake breeze today with a stiff south wind at 15-25 mph. The record high in Cleveland Saturday is 83 degrees. Our forecast right now has us at 85 degrees. You can thank a south wind at 15-25 mph once again for the summer like day. The next system ejects out of the Plains. Showers and thunderstorms will be a good bet Saturday afternoon and evening. Brief downpours possible. A noticeable change on the way Sunday as we turn much cooler compared to where we have been as of late. Another windy Sunday ahead (south at 15-25 mph). Clouds on the increase and afternoon showers develop. The high on Sunday drops to around 60 degrees.