Proposed bill would prohibit discrimination against Ohioans who choose not to get vaccinated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Republican state lawmaker from Ohio recently introduced legislation that would protect individuals who choose not to get a vaccine from discrimination, regardless of their immunization status.
State Rep. Jennifer Gross said, if passed, the Vaccine Choice & Anti-Discrimination Act would allow Ohioans who decline any vaccine to continue to function the same as anybody who did receive a shot.
“Without the exemption provisions this bill provides, the notion of a vaccine passport could easily lead to a class system in Ohio where segregation and discrimination will proliferate,” State Rep. Gross said.
The bill would also prevent all entities in Ohio from discriminatory treatment of citizens based on their vaccination status.
“This is a matter of freedom,” added Gross. “The purpose of this legislation is to allow people to choose to do what they feel is best for their own body and protect individuals from any consequences or hardships for choosing one way or the other.”
Rep. Gross, who is a nurse practitioner, said she is pro-vaccine.
As of Friday afternoon, more than 3 million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.
