Rocky River man arrested for 6th OVI

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Rocky River man was arrested for his 6th OVI by Westlake police officers.
Joseph Morales, 55, was pulled over on April 2 around 9:30 p.m. on Westwood and Canterbury Roads for multiple traffic violations.
According to police, after Morales failed a field test, his vehicle was towed and he was transported to the Westlake Jail.
Besides OVI, Morales was also charged with driving under suspension, refusing a chemical test after a prior OVI conviction and several moving violations.
