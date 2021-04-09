Rocky River man arrested for 6th OVI

Joseph Morales (Source: Westlake police)
By Julia Bingel | April 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 3:20 PM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Rocky River man was arrested for his 6th OVI by Westlake police officers.

Joseph Morales, 55, was pulled over on April 2 around 9:30 p.m. on Westwood and Canterbury Roads for multiple traffic violations.

According to police, after Morales failed a field test, his vehicle was towed and he was transported to the Westlake Jail.

Besides OVI, Morales was also charged with driving under suspension, refusing a chemical test after a prior OVI conviction and several moving violations.

