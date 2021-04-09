Slow progress in clean up outrages some Cleveland neighbors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter unit took another look at the Urban Garden on Cleveland’s East side.
Residents continue to insist we’re the only ones paying attention to the neighborhood blight.
On one side, Ruth Hall discovered that some work is being done to clean up the mess.
However, after eight years, she says it’s not enough.
“My level of satisfaction is not until they complete the job,” said Hall.
Now, that’s a hard lady to please. She’s got high standards and big dreams for this community.
Earlier in the week, management at this Urban Garden said they would immediately start a maintenance makeover of this site.
Tim Smith, who runs Community Green House Partners, told 19 News then he was aware of this eyesore and, with newly-hired help, he was on it.
“We can start addressing some of the concerns that I have of what’s going on here,” said Smith.
And what was going on was this: The gardens were damaged by a brutal winter. Add on the lingering effects of COVID-19, and you had Hall straining to see over her fence because weeds and debris.
Now, some efforts were made to show a little progress. However, what was meant to be a positive addition to the environment is resembling a landfill with dying plants.
Hall says she wants to feel protected on her side of the property.
“I need a new fence. I need a fence put around my house. I know that he would not have this in his backyard. My property value has gone down because of a hole in my back yard,” said Hall.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.