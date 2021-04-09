19 Traffic Alert: Crashes cause delay in downtown Cleveland, road closure in Westlake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday morning brings clouds and the potential for rain showers.
Jamie is watching a crash in Westlake that triggered a road closure. Detroit Road between Columbia and Clague roads is currently blocked from traffic.
She has the latest about a wreck in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near downtown Cleveland that is causing delays.
Jeff is forecasting afternoon sunshine with temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday.
Roads are wet this morning. Remember: If your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be on.
Jamie will fill you in on road construction projects that may impact your route.
Watch Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan provide a Friday morning weather and traffic update in the video below.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.