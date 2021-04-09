Westlake: Detroit Road closed due to crash

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An impaired driver crashed into a telephone pole Friday morning, according to police, which triggered a road closure in Westlake.
Detroit Road is closed between Allen and Sharon drives. Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan and Westlake Police are suggesting Hilliard Boulevard as an alternative route.
Police said Detroit Road is likely to remain closed most of the day.
Residents may lose power due to the crash, according to a tweet posted by Westlake Police Department.
The wreck occurred around 5 a.m. Friday, police said. The driver was injured in the crash, according to police.
The driver was cited for driving under the influence, according to police.
