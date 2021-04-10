BGSU permanently expels fraternity accused of hazing in the death of sophomore

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - Bowling Green State University permanently expelled Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity after its hazing allegedly led to the alcohol-related death of sophomore Stone Foltz earlier this month.
After being found guilty of all six conduct charges, the fraternity will never be recognized by the university again.
The alleged hazing happened on March 4 at the off-campus fraternity house.
Hours later, 20-year-old Foltz was brought to the hospital was a BAC of 0.394, which is nearly five times the legal limit, after he was found unresponsive in his Bowling Green apartment, according to WTVG.
BGSU began investigating on March 5 and placed the fraternity on interim suspension.
That same day, Foltz was put on life support, according to WTVG.
The university halted all Greek life activities the next day.
Foltz was taken off of life support and died on March 7, WTVG said.
BGSU Spokesperson and Deputy Chief of Staff issued the following statement on Friday regarding the fraternity’s permanent expulsion:
“Today, Bowling Green State University announces its resolution regarding the conduct case involving Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
From a thorough and fair investigation to seek the truth and facts, and hold those accountable who are responsible for this tragedy, the findings against the organization are clear.
The University has decided to immediately expel Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. This is permanent loss of recognition – the fraternity will never again be recognized at BGSU in the future.
The University found the organization responsible for all six previously charged policy violations of the Code of Student Conduct.
This expulsion is because of hazing, which is absolutely intolerable. The University’s investigation found the fraternity to be reckless with a disregard for the health and safety of our community.
This investigation also revealed a deep culture of deception rooted in the organization, filled with dishonesty and disrespect for our community.
The University’s current investigation created a new window into a previous conduct incident involving alcohol and the fraternity in 2018. While BGSU took swift action then to investigate, it is now clear that in a coordinated effort, members of this organization repeatedly lied.
BGSU reported that suspicious incident to Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity headquarters. They placed the chapter on probation at that time, issued a fine, and required educational programming and anti-hazing trainings, in addition to the robust programming BGSU already has in place.
Despite hazing accountability measures, the chapter still knowingly and intentionally engaged in activities that were found to be unsafe, high-risk and strictly prohibited by the University and the law.
Today’s expulsion is a step forward in eradicating hazing at BGSU. Local law enforcement and individual student conduct investigations are ongoing.”
The University also issued the following video message:
