Cleveland Public Library now open on Saturdays

By Avery Williams | April 10, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 11:24 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bookworms, rejoice! Most branches of the Cleveland Public Library are now open on Saturdays.

You can visit between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Click here to check if your local branch reinstated their Saturday hours.

You must wear a mask and practice social distancing at the library, according to a press release.

Capacity and seating is limited, the library said, and visits cannot surpass one hour and 15 minutes.

Curbside pick-up remains available. You can also request library materials via mail.

