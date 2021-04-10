Cleveland Public Library now open on Saturdays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bookworms, rejoice! Most branches of the Cleveland Public Library are now open on Saturdays.
You can visit between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Click here to check if your local branch reinstated their Saturday hours.
You must wear a mask and practice social distancing at the library, according to a press release.
Capacity and seating is limited, the library said, and visits cannot surpass one hour and 15 minutes.
Curbside pick-up remains available. You can also request library materials via mail.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.