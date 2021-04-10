Daughter arrested for fatally shooting her mother, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old woman died Friday morning after being shot, and Cleveland Police arrested her daughter for the killing.
Cleveland Police said relatives discovered the victim fatally shot on a kitchen floor.
A Homicide Unit investigation led to the arrest of the victim’s 27-year-old daughter, according to police.
Police responded to the house around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The home is located in the 19600 block of Arrowhead Avenue.
The identity of the victim was not released. The identity of the arrested woman was also not released.
Cleveland Police continue investigating.
19 News is working to learn more about this developing story.
