3 injured in car crash on I-71 in Ashland County

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were injured early Saturday morning in a car crash in Ashland County.
The wreck took place just before 4 a.m. on Interstate 71, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP.)
A 22-year-old Cleveland woman was driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent in the southbound lanes of I-71 when she crossed into the center median, OSHP said.
The Hyundai struck a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox parked in the left shoulder, according to the release.
The 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.
Two occupants of the Chevrolet were injured, according to a release. A 35-year-old suffered possible serious injuries, and a 29-year-old suffered serious injuries.
“Impairment appears to be a factor in the crash,” OSHP said in the release.
All three people are at Ohio Health Mansfield, according to the release.
OSHP continues investigating this crash.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.