Lawmakers, activists speak at Cleveland protest condemning anti-protest bills in Ohio
A protestor holds a sign during a protest Saturday at Cleveland’s Public Square. People gathered to protest against anti-protest bills in the Ohio legislature. (Source: Marty DeChant)
By Avery Williams | April 10, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 12:31 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People will gather Saturday at Cleveland’s Public Square to protest against anti-protest bills in the Ohio legislature.

Cleveland’s protest is one of many happening today across Ohio, according to a release.

The demonstration starts at noon and ends at 1 p.m. It’s happening in front of Old Stone Church.

An organizer of the event told 19 News that State Senators Kenny Yuko and Nickie Antonio will speak as well as State Representatives Mike Skindell and Stephanie Howse.

When the speakers are finished, the crowd will march to the Justice Center, according to a release.

There are several bills in Ohio about protesting. The organizers of today’s protest are against Senate Bills 33, 16 and 41 as well as House Bills 22 and 109, according to documents provided to 19 News.

