Lawmakers, activists speak at Cleveland protest condemning anti-protest bills in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People will gather Saturday at Cleveland’s Public Square to protest against anti-protest bills in the Ohio legislature.
Cleveland’s protest is one of many happening today across Ohio, according to a release.
The demonstration starts at noon and ends at 1 p.m. It’s happening in front of Old Stone Church.
An organizer of the event told 19 News that State Senators Kenny Yuko and Nickie Antonio will speak as well as State Representatives Mike Skindell and Stephanie Howse.
When the speakers are finished, the crowd will march to the Justice Center, according to a release.
Watch a livestream of the protest in the video player below.
