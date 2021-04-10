Mansfield man discovers new brother after taking DNA test

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - DNA reveals your ancestry, but one Mansfield man discovered more than he expected: He learned he had a half-brother he never knew existed.
Matt Spears met his brother, Justin, after taking a DNA test to learn more about his paternal roots.
Discovering Justin was a surprise to Matt and their father.
Matt recently met Justin during a week-long visit. Their father is unable to travel out-of-state due to COVID-19 restrictions in the Air Force.
A spokesperson for 23andMe told 19 News, “Even though Matt has two other siblings at home, he found that he and Justin shared more in common despite them never having grown up together.”
Watch 19 News Anchor Shannon Smith interview Matt about his experience in the video below.
